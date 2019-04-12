Football fan gets tattoo of QR code linked to highlights of Copa Libertadores final

Football sometimes takes a lot from its fans. Like one River Plate fan, who got a tattoo of a QR code on his calf in order to show his love for the Argentine club. The QR code links to a video of the highlights from the Copa Libertadores final that River Plate won in 2018.

Cerrando culos since 091218 pic.twitter.com/gkdSZVrPd2 — Fran Tamborro (@TamborroFran) 12 April 2019

A video shared on Twitter shows a person trying to scan the tattoo with his phone and it successfully directs the person to the match highlights. However, some reports said YouTube disabled the video due to copyright infringement.

The final that was plagued with controversy, saw River Plate beat neighbours Boca Juniors to win the prestigious title. The venue was shifted from Buenos Aires to another continent, and the fixture was postponed after River Plate fans attacked the Boca Juniors team bus before the start of the second leg.

The finals, which was finally played in Spain’s Santiago Bernabéu stadium saw River Plate win the contest 5-3 on aggregate.

This is not the first time a football fan has done something extreme to show their love for the sport and a club. In a bid to recreate the sensational turnaround Manchester City produced to win the Premier League title back in 2011-12 season, a City fan had inked the entire transcript of Martin Tyler’s commentary on his forearm.

This is my new tattoo @MCFC #citytoday (posted earlier on my sons account) pic.twitter.com/07uwAiW6ke — Manchester City Bear (@mancitybear) 10 September 2015

Manchester City forwards Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero had scored two goals deep in stoppage time to beat Queen Park Rangers 3-2 and helped Manchester City win their first Premier League trophy.