Rise of Fall: Senegalese defender key to Mumbai City’s ISL and Champions League hopes

Sitting at a hotel in Goa for the current Indian Super League season, Mumbai City FC defender Mourtada Fall saw his country Senegal lift the African Cup of Nations. The towering central defender, in India since 2018, felt a world away from his nation’s success. But for Fall, being away from Senegal has been a way of life.

Last week, Mumbai City extended Fall’s contract by one more year last week, keeping him with the Islanders through the 2022-23 season. It was done keeping an eye on the Asian Champions League, which begins in April. But then, it also felt a logical decision even otherwise, given Fall’s rise as one of the best defenders of the league.

He has scored more goals as a central defender than any other in the eight-year existence of the ISL. Every Mumbai City set-piece is an opportunity to watch Gulliver leap over a horde of Lilliputians. There is tactical acumen over there too – of the six goals that Fall has scored for Mumbai, four have come from an assist from Ahmed Jahouh. Most of these attempts at goal come from Fall instructing a fellow player to hold off the defender that’s meant to guard him. When Jahouh’s set-piece loops into the box, he’s there with no one really present to pick him up.

“It’s not just about being tall. You need to be able to jump, to stay in the air, to time all of it well,” says Fall on trying to score a header. “In training, I pick one guy and tell him to disturb the player that’s marking me. Don’t play football, just try to stop him. If you succeed, I get time to be free and score.”

Fall always saw himself as a leader. Back in his school in Senegal, he was the leader of his team. Youngest of three brothers, he followed his sibling’s footsteps and played football. But his brothers didn’t see a future in the game and neither did his father. But at 18, Fall decided to drop out of school and focus solely on becoming a professional.

“𝘐 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘭 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘐’𝘮 𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘮𝘦, 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸..” 💙 📹 | We caught up with an elated Mourtada Fall who spoke about his ambitions and what the future holds 🗣️#Fall2023 #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/xL73Xo97vd — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) February 9, 2022

Tetouan to Mumbai

He then went with the Senegal U19 team to a tournament in Japan, where there were two Japanese teams and the Argentine team. It would be the last time he’d ever play for any Senegal national team. “If you were in Africa, no chance. Europe, then the national team will want you,” said Fall. He was scouted in Japan and taken to the Moroccan league team, Moghreb Tétouan.

It was difficult to enter the Tétouan senior team for a young Fall because Morocco’s league was stronger than Senegal and there was a period of adjustment on the cards. But then came the Moroccan derby. Tétouan’s central defender was injured and Fall was called on by his coach to start the game.

“It was the derby. The coach would try playing me in midfield sometimes but for that game, he made me play at centre-back. Before the game I remember thinking to myself, ‘My career either starts from now or ends here’,” Fall tells the Indian Express. He then adds, “I remember when the game started a long ball came in and me and an opposition player jumped up to get the ball. I killed him.”

Tétouan won the game 1-0 and the head coach never took Fall out of the team again.

After six years at Tétouan, a couple of stints at Kuwaiti clubs and a return to his first Moroccan club, Fall joined Wydad Casablanca. Casablanca are one of the best teams in Morocco today. They were founded for Moroccan players who wanted to play football while colonial powers attempted to withhold the game from them. Casablanca are also one of the biggest teams in Africa and have won the CAF Champions League twice in the past.

Fall spent two years at Wydad with the club winning the Champions League in 2017 and then reaching the Club World Cup. From there, he followed Sergio Lobera to FC Goa and then eventually to Mumbai City FC.

The last time these two teams faced each other, @MumbaiCityFC got past @sc_eastbengal with a goal from Mourtada Fall. 🔥 Here’s a quick recap of how it all went down! 📹#SCEBMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/KWrIR6Sst7 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 7, 2022

Crucial in defence

Settling down in India was hard initially for the 36-year-old. The food was similar in spice levels (“Biryani is very good”) and the project was one that he was apprehensive about. But Sergio Lobera brought him in along with a host of his former players and made Goa an almost unbeatable team in the league.

Before City Football Group’s entry, Mumbai would get mauled by Goa for sport including a two-legged semi-final playoff demolition played out in the heart of the city. But two seasons later, Lobera was asked to leave by FC Goa. The following season, he signed with Mumbai City FC and then came for some of his previous players, including Fall. The defender joined them and immediately, Mumbai City reached the AFC Champions League.

But this season, the club under new coach Des Buckingham made a strong start that then petered into a seven-game run where they didn’t win a single game. They have started to slowly regain their form, winning their last two and currently sitting on 25 points from 15 games, four behind league leaders Hyderabad who have 29 from 16 games. With five more games remaining in the league, Mumbai could very well go on a run that sees them win the league and once again seal a spot in the AFC Champions League for next season as well.

Be it this season’s Champions League or one final push to seal next season’s qualification, Fall being at the heart of the Mumbai defence is crucial. Having lost a few key players at the beginning of this season, Mumbai will go into the Champions League with a lot less to work with than FC Goa did last season. And Goa were good enough to take a grand total of two points from their group.

Fall is crucial this summer also because of the group that Mumbai have been placed in. They will be in Group B alongside Al Quwa Al Jawiya (Iraq), Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia), and Al-Jazira (United Arab Emirates). While not many expect Mumbai to be in the top two of the group, Fall could be what Dheeraj Singh was for FC Goa last year – a barrier that could keep his team with a glimmer of hope late in the game.