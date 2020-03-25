Rio Ferdinand insists Premier League should void season with no Liverpool title

Rio Ferdinand won six league titles in his career. (Source: File Photo) Rio Ferdinand won six league titles in his career. (Source: File Photo)

While professional football is halted in England due to the virus outbreak, former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand has come out and said that he believes that the Premier League season should be voided, making Liverpool miss out on their long-awaited league title.

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the world and claiming almost 19,000 lives worldwide, all kinds of sporting activities are either postponed or cancelled. While the Premier League is suspended till April 30, UEFA Euro 2020 has been postponed for a year and Champions League has been delayed indefinitely.

With Liverpool sitting on the top of the Premier League table a massive lead of 25 points, the title is theirs to lose. But the 41-year-old said, “I just think the Premier League should be void.”

“I know there’s going to be a lot of Liverpool fans going — ‘Oh, Rio, just because you used to play for United.'”

“I just don’t see a way that can be done where health isn’t compromised. Simple as that. All this behind closed doors business — you’re still going to have players there. Are the players not part of society?”

Ferdinand, who won six league titles in his career went on to say, “There are players who are going to go down with the illness who might not have recovered, or catch it from someone then it spreads to other players.”

After Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi confirmed they tested positive for the coronavirus, the Premier League organisers decided that play should be suspended. Arteta confirmed earlier this week that he is recovering well.

“All this, ‘oh, we’re going to win this’ or ‘so-and-so might go down,’ you’ve got to put those type of things to one side. This is about life and death situations, about society in the wider grand scheme of things,” said Ferdinand, speaking on Instagram.

“Football, it ain’t that serious in that sense.”

