Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000

Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to not sell Paul Pogba

Rio Ferdinand has warned Manchester United to not sell France midfielder Paul Pogba and focus on instead strengthening their squad.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 7, 2018 6:24:23 pm
paul pogba Paul Pogba has scored five goals in 23 Premier League matches in the last season. (Reuters Photo)
Related News

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has warned the Premier League runners-up to not sell France midfielder Paul Pogba and focus on instead strengthening their squad.

In an interview to MUTV, Ferdinand said, “Don’t you dare allow this ED… #MUFC is Pogba’s home!! Silence these rumours ASAP & get @AlderweireldTob through the door.”

Pogba played a key role in helping France claim their second FIFA World Cup title in Russia last month. Manager Jose Mourinho bought the 25-year old from Juventus in 2016 for the then world-record fee of 89 million pounds.

Pogba, however, had a struggling season which saw him being left out of the starting line-up with Mourinho substituting the Frenchman on many occasions.

Mourinho on Monday warned of a difficult season ahead if the Premier League runners-up do not strengthen their side. “My CEO knows what I want and I still have a few days to wait and see what happens,” the Portuguese manager told MUTV after his side’s pre-season friendly 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Sunday. “The other clubs who compete with us are really strong and already have fantastic teams. Or they are investing massively like Liverpool, who are buying everything and everybody.”

“If we don’t make our team better it will be a difficult season for us,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 