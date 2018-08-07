Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to not sell Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has scored five goals in 23 Premier League matches in the last season. (Reuters Photo) Paul Pogba has scored five goals in 23 Premier League matches in the last season. (Reuters Photo)

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has warned the Premier League runners-up to not sell France midfielder Paul Pogba and focus on instead strengthening their squad.

In an interview to MUTV, Ferdinand said, “Don’t you dare allow this ED… #MUFC is Pogba’s home!! Silence these rumours ASAP & get @AlderweireldTob through the door.”

Pogba played a key role in helping France claim their second FIFA World Cup title in Russia last month. Manager Jose Mourinho bought the 25-year old from Juventus in 2016 for the then world-record fee of 89 million pounds.

Pogba, however, had a struggling season which saw him being left out of the starting line-up with Mourinho substituting the Frenchman on many occasions.

Mourinho on Monday warned of a difficult season ahead if the Premier League runners-up do not strengthen their side. “My CEO knows what I want and I still have a few days to wait and see what happens,” the Portuguese manager told MUTV after his side’s pre-season friendly 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Sunday. “The other clubs who compete with us are really strong and already have fantastic teams. Or they are investing massively like Liverpool, who are buying everything and everybody.”

“If we don’t make our team better it will be a difficult season for us,” he added.

