Rights group urges FIFA, Qatar to compensate World Cup workers

Updated: August 12, 2022 5:48:44 pm
With 100 days to go until the World Cup starts in Qatar, Human Rights Watch on Friday again urged FIFA and the host nation to improve compensation for migrant workers and their families. The rights group called for a “comprehensive remedy program for workers who suffered serious harms, including deaths, injuries, and wage theft” while working on World Cup-related projects like stadiums, transport and hotels.
Qatar has spent tens of billions of dollars on infrastructure since being picked by FIFA as host in 2010, and faced intense scrutiny of its labor laws and treatment of hundreds of thousands of workers, many from south Asia, who were needed to come to the tiny emirate and build the projects.
“Qatar has compensated some migrant workers who have faced serious abuses in recent years, but for many, these programs were created too late and are still a major work in progress,” said Michael Page, HRW’s deputy director for the Middle East.
Since 2010, the agency claimed, the level of “uncompensated human rights abuses … is significant.” In Qatar, a Workers’ Support Fund has since 2020 paid out $164 million in compensation to 36,373 workers from 17 different countries, HRW said citing data from Qatar’s Ministry of Labor.
Subscriber Only Stories
The organization did not specify a figure for how much compensation is still needed, though Amnesty International has suggested FIFA should pay $440 million in reparations to workers — matching the sum soccer’s world body will pay in prize money to the 32 national federations whose teams are playing in Qatar.
FIFA and tournament organizers have long cited the World Cup as a catalyst to modernize laws and society in Qatar. Responding to Amnesty in May, Qatari organizers pointed to “significant improvements … across accommodation standards, health and safety regulations, grievance mechanisms, healthcare provision, and reimbursements of illegal recruitment fees to workers.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering talePremium
Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
Latest News
Rights group urges FIFA, Qatar to compensate World Cup workers
Maharashtra: Shirur MP writes to Union Health Ministry seeking ICMR centre for snakebite research
Delhi cop dismissed for demanding Rs 50 bribe: HC says punishment not disproportionate
School of Life: Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
‘Magical voice’: Kiren Rijiju posts video of Udit Narayan singing ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ during courtesy call
CPI Inflation Rate July, IIP Growth Rate June 2022: Retail inflation eases to 6.71% in July, IIP grows 12.3% in June, shows govt data
MI Emirates announce squad ahead of the International League T20
Give these three yoga poses a try if you suffer from neck pain
Kerala MLA K T Jaleel calls PoK ‘Azad Kashmir’; comment against India’s sovereignty, says BJP
No end to CUET confusion, candidates show up at exam centre to find no exam taking place
Haryana Board HBSE declares Class 10th, 12th compartment result: Check how to download
M K Stalin urges Centre to get Tamil Nadu fishermen released from Sri Lanka