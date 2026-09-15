Can’t go every day to pray for him to stay: Tottenham’s de Zerbi on Richarlison

Despite Tottenham yet to score a goal in the Premier League this season, manager Roberto de Zerbi does not intend to give Brazil striker Richarlison a go in any further competition this season. (AP)

Despite Tottenham yet to score a goal in the Premier League this season, manager Roberto de Zerbi does not intend to give Brazil striker Richarlison a go in any further competition this season, even omitting the player from the EFL Cup squad which is set to take on Liverpool, after leaving him out from the EPL squad as well. Richarlison last played for Spurs in the August 22 Premier League match vs Brentford where they lost 3-0.

“At the start of this season, I spoke to him many times to convince him to stay and he didn’t want to. I can’t go every day to pray for him to stay. What I have done at the beginning of this season has been to speak with him and to propose an extension of the contract. If he said, ‘no thank you,’ I finished my job. I know what happened in the last 45 days. It’s not right if I explained. It’s not my behaviour. The relationship, the problem is between the player and the club,” de Zerbi said in a pre-match press conference ahead of Tottenham’s EFL Cup match vs Liverpool.