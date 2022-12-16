Richarlison gets tribute tattoos of Neymar, Ronaldo Nazario and himself carved on his back

Burnishing even memories of loss are a purpose tattoos can serve, but Brazilian breakout star Richarlison decided to honour his football journey by getting his own face and likenesses of Neymar and Ronaldo Nazario tattooed on his body.

Brazil lost the quarterfinals moments after a dreamy Neymar strike was negated by Croats, sending them out of the World Cup. Their campaign had started with some Richarlison flair and magic, and ended abruptly after the late equaliser, and subsequent shootouts. Richarlison would meet his childhood hero, Ronaldo Nazario, in the interim.

So when the dust of the penalties settled, but the sting of the loss didn’t, the free spirited, tattoo-loving Spurs forward, decided to get imprinted in ink, paying tributes to his heroes.

Brazil’s top scorer with three of their eight goals would head to a tattoo parlour of inking artist Dom Tattoo, and started out on a yet-unfinished back tattoo with faces of himself, his favourite Neymar and the OG all-time Ronaldo.

“Dom Tattoo, an artist with over 180,000 followers on Instagram, says the piece is still “a work in progress” but fans were able to take a sneak peak of the design via an insta story,” sportbible reported, even as Richarlison posted a video. “The tattoo by Dom, who has also designed pieces for the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Antony and Fabio Vieira, also features a child wearing a backwards cap as he looks out over a favela.”

For Richarlison, the World Cup was a gateway to three million Instagram followers, right after scoring a brace in Brazil’s 2-0 win on Serbia. Though it was meeting his idol Ronaldo post the 4-1 win against South Korea, that led to an emotional encounter.

Sportbible described the scene thus: “I can’t even speak,” he said after being praised by Ronaldo. “Mic him up,” responded Ronaldo. “You’ll have to teach me the pigeon dance. You even got Tite dancing. There are three to go. Three games to go. In the final you will have my [2002] haircut.” They then performed the ‘pigeon dance’ celebration together. “I feel emotional to see him,” Richarlison explained to the camera, “because he is my idol, just like Neymar. For me you were a childhood inspiration. I think you’ve already seen a lot of photos of me with that hairstyle.”

Ronaldo would urge him to take over the baton of inspiration. “Ronaldo replied: “What I did for you, to inspire you, now it’s your turn. You inspire millions of Brazilians, millions of kids in Brazil with your art, your goals, the joy with which you play, your spontaneity, your feelings. You are a source of pride for us. We are supporting you a lot. It was a beautiful strike today.” sportbible reported.

The World Cup had been a happy memory till the climactic and tragic end. “It was beautiful,” Richarlison nodded, according to sportbible. “The give-and-go [to take out] the two centre-backs came off well. When I controlled the ball with my head, I didn’t see who was there. I just saw the yellow jersey and played it. It came off.”

Now he has that memory, plus his two footballing heroes watching, from his back, though the tattoo is still quirk in progress.