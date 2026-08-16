Arsenal vs Man City: Calafiori scores fastest goal in Community Shield history

Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Community Shield final soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, Aug.16, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca did not have the best starts to his new tenue with his team going down 1-0 to Arsenal in just 23 seconds at Cardiff in the 2026 Community Shield final on Sunday. The goal came from defender Riccardo Calafiori who latched on to a through pass by Myles Lewis-Skelly and finished calmly past City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Arsenal have had a hot and cold pre-season with a win over Girona and ten losses to Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund. Their last match ended in a 1-1 draw vs Como, ultimately ending in a shoot-out. City have done better, losing to Inter Milan in a penalty shoot-out but winning vs K-League All-Stars and Atlético Madrid.