Request FIFA not to impose a suspension: Praful Patel writes to Gianni Infantino

Former AIFF president and FIFA Council member Praful Patel has written a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino requesting football’s apex body not to impose a ban on India.

Praful Patel’s letter to Fifa President Infantino. Praful Patel’s letter to Fifa President Infantino.

“I would like to point out that the Supreme Court has expressed a sense of urgency in resolving all the issues by July 2022,” Patel wrote in the letter to Infantino.

“I request FIFA and AFC to not impose a suspension at this stage, but instead to consider this important aspect of the Supreme Court order and enter into a dialogue with the CoA to receive a commitment that the said timelines laid down by the Supreme Court would be respected and strictly followed without allowing for delays.

“I also appeal to the experienced legal teams of the AFC and FIFA to guide the CoA, if approached and need be, in the revision of the AIFF statutes,” Patel added.

Praful Patel’s letter to Fifa President Infantino. Praful Patel’s letter to Fifa President Infantino.

Earlier, Patel, in an interview with The Indian Express, had said that he’ll speak with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and ask them to expedite the election process, underlining that ‘dragging this issue can be very disastrous’ for Indian football.

Patel had said he will use his position as a Council member to request his colleagues to give the country time till July-end to complete the election process