scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

‘Repeal CoA mandate in full’: FIFA’s condition to lift ban on Indian football

In her letter to AIFF, world body’s secretary-general Fatma Samoura has said Indian teams will ‘no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted’

FIFA U-17 Women’s World CupSuspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, scheduled to be held from October 11-30, will ‘no longer be held as planned’. (Twitter)

In a letter to the acting general secretary of the All India Football Federation, world governing body FIFA has said they will lift the ban only after the ‘repeal of the CoA mandate in full’ and once the AIFF administration is ‘fully in charge’ of its daily affairs.

These are the two main conditions laid down by FIFA for lifting the suspension of the AIFF. The world body has also said it won’t accept the decision taken by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to include former India internationals in the voters’ list for the AIFF elections.

In her letter, which is accessed by The Indian Express, FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said the Bureau of FIFA Council decided on ’14 August 2022 to suspend the AIFF with immediate effect due to flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes’. The decision was made public late on August 15.

England, Scotland, scottish FA, Poppies, poppy band, FIFA, Britain remembrance day, british commonwealth forces, world war 1, world cup qualifier, political messages, Football, football news, sports, sports news File photo of FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura  (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

Samoura said FIFA had been following the developments within the AIFF since May 18, the day when the Supreme Court appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators to ‘assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee until elections take place.’ The apex court had appointed the CoA after the AIFF did not hold its elections due to a logjam in finalising its constitutions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

A joint delegation of FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation subsequently travelled to India, where timelines were agreed to form the constitution and hold fresh elections. Samoura, however, said there had been ‘serious deviations’ from the roadmap.

Also Read |Impact of FIFA ban: No U-17 women’s World Cup, isolation of national teams, no new foreigner signings in leagues

“…it was confirmed that the AIFF had been ordered to hold elections (i) prior to the adoption of a new constitution, as the finalization of the latter would take more time; (ii) for an interim mandate of three months, until the new constitution was finalised; (iii) based on the national sports code…; and (iv) with the defined electoral college reshuffled in order to include players, in addition, the Bureau understood that the CoA would still play a role within the aforesaid interim mandate,” Samoura wrote in her letter.

This, the FIFA secretary-general said, ‘constituted undue interference by a third party’. “Furthermore, the Bureau decided that the lifting of the suspension be subject to the following conditions being satisfied: Repeal of the CoA mandate in full; the AIFF administration to be fully in charge of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” the letter noted.

Advertisement

Samoura said that upon lifting the suspension, the AIFF constitution will have to be ‘revised in accordance with the requirements of FIFA and AFC’ without ‘interference from any third party’. She added that the fresh elections will be held based on the ‘pre-existing membership structure of AIFF (i.e. state associations only). This means the CoA’s push to include players in the decision-making process will not be accepted.

FIFA suspends AIFF, AIFF banned, FIFA bans AIFF, All India football Federation, Under-17 women's World Cup Supreme Court had disbanded the AIFF in May and appointed a three-member committee to govern the sport, amend the AIFF’s constitution and conduct elections that have been pending for 18 months.

Samoura, in the letter, added that the suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, scheduled to be held from October 11-30, will ‘no longer be held as planned’. The AIFF, she said, also ‘loses all its membership rights as of 14 August 2022 until further notice.’

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“AIFF representative and club teams are therefore no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted. This also means that neither the AIFF nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA and/or the AFC,” Samoura said.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 11:14:29 am
Next Story

BJP MLC’s aide says Facebook account hacked, used to abuse BJP leaders

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

5

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Shiv Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Shiv Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Post credits scene

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more

Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more

Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, says official

Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, says official

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Premium
Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Delhi Confidential

Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
BRANDED CONTENT

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

5

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Shiv Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Shiv Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Post credits scene

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more

Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more

Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, says official

Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, says official

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Premium
Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Delhi Confidential

Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
BRANDED CONTENT

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sportspersons greet the nation on Independence Day
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 16: Latest News