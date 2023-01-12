scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

‘Rent Boy’ chant to be considered breach of rules, says FA

he FA said those chants can have a "lasting and damaging impact" on people and communities within the game and must be stopped.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal is ruled offside during the English FA Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

The “Rent Boy” chant will be considered a breach of the Football Association’s rules, it said on Wednesday in a statement condemning all offensive, abusive and discriminatory chanting in football stadiums.

The FA said those chants can have a “lasting and damaging impact” on people and communities within the game and must be stopped.

“This important step follows the recent successful prosecution of an individual by the Crown Prosecution Service for homophobic abuse, specifically relating to the term ‘Rent Boy’,” the FA said.

“The FA has now informed all clubs that it considers the ‘Rent Boy’ chant to be a breach of the FA Rules.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...

“These rules apply to the conduct of supporters at both home and away fixtures, and clubs at all levels of English football have a responsibility to ensure their spectators behave appropriately when attending matches.”

The statement came days after the FA said it would open an investigation after supporters were heard using homophobic language towards Everton manager Frank Lampard during his team’s 3-1 FA Cup loss at Manchester United.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 00:09 IST
Next Story

Draft budget proposes recital of Bhagavad Gita shlokas in AMC schools

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 11: Latest News
close