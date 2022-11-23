Takuma Asano, once refused a work permit for Arsenal, scores wonder goal as Japan shock Germany

When Takuma Asano joined Arsenal in 2016, then-manager Arsene Wenger raved about the prospect. “He is very much one for the future… we look forward to him developing over the next couple of years,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian back then. Six years later, as he scored the winner in Qatar for Japan, as they shocked the world by defeating European powerhouses Germany 2-1 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Wenger’s words rang true.

Japan had survived a number of high-quality chances produced by Germany, whose 1-0 lead by the 75th minute could have been significantly extended if they had been ruthless in front of goal, before Japan turned the tables, creating wave after wave of frantic attacks sensing fatigue and frustration among the German defence.

The equaliser came after they overloaded the left flank, and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer parried Kaoru Mitoma’s shot-cum-pass into the feet of Ritsu Doan. A draw would have been a terrific result for the Japanese, but as they went about defending the scoreline, another opportunity presented itself.

A long ball, hopeful rather than precise, was taken down by Asano in expert fashion, letting it fall by his side before trapping it with a perfect touch beyond Germany’s trailing defender Nico Schlotterbeck. He then drove to the right corner of the box, holding off Schlotterbeck’s challenge and getting into an acute shooting position at Neuer’s near post, before shooting hard and high into the roof of the German veteran’s net. It was a moment of utter brilliance, the kind that sets events like the World Cup alight.

A fever pitch of adoration from the travelling Japanese support followed, and it ultimately led to one of the shocks of the group stage.

Japan goals vs Germany (Japanese commentary 🇯🇵). pic.twitter.com/2H8Wi9RT30 — Don Peppino🤝 (@DonPeppinoo) November 23, 2022

Asano’s brilliance gave Japan the surprise win, but throughout the match, Japan’s incisiveness in the game – despite having much lower ball possession in the first half, they matched Germany when it came to goal threat, and arguably were even more threatening in the second half – a result of their familiarity with the German system. Five of Hajime Moriyasu’s starting XI ply their trade in the German Bundesliga, as do three others on the bench, including Asano.

Nomadic career

After promising in the J-League back home, Asano got a dream move to Arsenal, but it was a dream that never came to fruition. Despite being employed by the Gunners for three years, he was never given a work permit, since he failed to meet the criteria set by England’s Football Association (FA) having not played enough games at a top level or for Japan’s international team in a 24-month span.

He spent the first two years on loan at German side Stuttgart, with nine goals in 26 appearances. He then had a season-long loan at Hannover, where opportunities were few and far between, and then was released by Arsenal and picked up by Serbian side Partizan Belgrade. Two promising seasons in the Balkans led to a return to Germany last year, becoming a mainstay in Vfl Bochum.

His performances since joining the side in 2021 are what led to his inclusion in Japan’s side this year, failing to make the cut back in 2018 due to a lack of playing time at club level.

Asano’s goal gave Japan a special win. The scenes at full-time were extraordinary on Wednesday, the stadium erupting in emotion as Japan’s bench stormed the pitch in celebration. It was another massive win for an Asian country over a footballing powerhouse, after Salem Al-Dawsari’s belter of a finish that led to Saudi Arabia shocking Argentina 2-1 in the biggest upset in World Cup history. This was a moment Japan will savour for long, a moment made in Germany that sank German hearts.