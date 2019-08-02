Watch: Referee hit by flare during Europa League clash

A Europa League qualifying match between Craiova and Honved in Romania took a violent turn when a flare was thrown at the referee Arnold Hunter, which exploded near him. The unfortunate incident happened during extra time after a brawl broke out between the players.

The Northern Ireland referee was visibly in pain and officials rushed to him to provide medical treatment. An ambulance was called on the pitch but Hunter got up and walked off the field.

Play was suspended for 35 minutes as referees retreated to the dressing room. The game could have been abandoned due to the violence but according to reports, stadium officials feared it could spark even more violence.

After playing one minute of stoppage time, the game went into penalties. Hosts Craiova won the game by 3-1 on penalties.

For Honved, former Liverpool striker David N’gog was the only player who succeeded in finding the back of the net during the penalties.