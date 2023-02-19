scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Red-hot Marcus Rashford nets double as Manchester United see off Leicester

United moved on to 49 points, three behind second-placed Manchester City after 24 games and five adrift of leaders Arsenal, who have played a game less.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City at the Stamford Bridge stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford’s superb run of form continued as he netted a goal in each half of his side’s 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City on Sunday to extend his scoring streak to five games.

Leicester were left to rue wasteful early finishing when Rashford latched onto a pass down the right from Bruno Fernandes and rifled the ball across keeper Danny Ward and into the net after 25 minutes at Old Trafford.

England international Rashford bagged his second in the 56th minute, cutting in from the left and tearing into the box before guiding the ball home to register his 14th league goal of the season and his 25th in all competitions.

Substitute Jadon Sancho added a brilliant third five minutes later when Lisandro Martinez won the ball in midfield to allow Rashford to feed Sancho, who played a quick exchange of passes with Fernandes before drilling home.

Leicester rang the changes in an effort to get back into the game but United continued to have the better chances, with Sancho and Wout Weghorst spurning good opportunities to add a fourth.

Fourth-placed Newcastle United trail Manchester United by eight points.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 21:45 IST
