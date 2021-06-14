Red card to coronavirus: German fans urged to be careful in Euro 2020

The Bavarian state government says the Allianz Arena in Munich will fill about 20% of its capacity for games during the European Championship. (AP Photo)

Bavaria health minister Klaus Holetschek has called on soccer fans to “show the coronavirus the red card” by remaining careful while Germany plays its European Championship games in Munich.

Up to 14,000 fans will be allowed into the stadium for the German team’s group games against France, Portugal and Hungary under strict hygiene conditions. A quarterfinal match will take place in Munich on July 2.

Fans attending matches will need to show a negative test result for COVID-19, proof of two vaccine shots or proof of recovery from an infection. They will also need to wear protective masks at all times.

Holetschek says “we all know the pandemic is not over. Therefore the European Championship will be different from what some may have wanted.”