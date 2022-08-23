scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Reconsider decision of suspension: AIFF requests FIFA

AIFF acting general secretary Sunando Dhar wrote to FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura to “reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF”.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had dissolved the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) it had appointed in May to look after the daily affairs of the AIFF, in A verdict which paved the way for Indian football’s return to the international fold after a brief period of isolation.

The apex court bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said in its order that the decision was taken in “national interest” so that the suspension is lifted and players are not affected.

“The mandate of the Committee of Administrators appointed by the order of this Court stands terminated,” a bench of Justices Chandrachud and A S Bopanna said in its order.

Dhar on Tuesday wrote to Samoura, “It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India (the “SC”) took up our matter and vide order dated 22.05.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF’s daily affairs.”

“In view of the above, we request the FIFA and especially the Bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AlFF. Since the conditions set out in your Letter for lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that a order to that effect be passed at the earliest for the AIFF to continue with the smooth running of football in India,” the letter further stated.

Since the suspension was announced on August 15, Indian Women’s League champions Gokulam Kerala were barred from competing in the Asian Club Championship; the men’s national team matches in September against Singapore and Vietnam have been cancelled; and, there was a risk that India would be stripped of hosting rights for the U-17 Women’s World Cup in October.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 05:51:00 pm
