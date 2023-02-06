scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

Real’s Courtois, Benzema and Militao to miss Club World Cup semi-final

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, forward Karim Benzema and defenders Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy will not make the trip to Morocco on Monday but the first three may be available for a possible final on Saturday if Real advance.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their second goal in Copa Del Rey. (Reuters)

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has a selection headache for the Club World Cup semi-final with Egypt’s Al Ahly on Wednesday as he will be missing several key players due to injury.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, forward Karim Benzema and defenders Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy will not make the trip to Morocco on Monday but the first three may be available for a possible final on Saturday if Real advance.

Vazquez and Mendy have been out for several games with long-term injuries but Benzema and Militao, who were substituted with leg injuries in Real’s LaLiga win against Valencia on Thursday, are not expected to be sidelined for too long.

Courtois, who suffered a groin injury during the warm-up for Sunday’s surprise defeat at Mallorca, does not have a long-term problem according to medical examinations on Monday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...

Courtois, Benzema and Militao will stay in Madrid for treatment but are expected to join their team mates in Rabat later in the week if their treatment goes as planned.

Real are struggling lately, having won only one of their last three LaLiga matches, allowing Barcelona to extend their lead at the top of the standings to eight points.

Despite all the injuries and a packed schedule over the next few weeks, with the Club World Cup quickly followed by a Champions League clash with Liverpool and Copa del Rey showdown against Barcelona as well as LaLiga matches, coach Carlo Ancelotti said they would go for glory on all fronts.

Advertisement

However, the Italian did urge the authorities to look at fixture scheduling in the future for the sake of player welfare.

“We will not throw any tournaments away, we are very close… In the (Spanish) Cup semi-finals, last 16 in Europe, Club World Cup semis,” Ancelotti said last week.

“We don’t ever want to throw matches away… (but) the schedule is just remarkable, it doesn’t stop. LaLiga wants its share, FIFA wants its share, UEFA wants its share, Spanish FA wants its share… They won’t allow us to have a day to rest.

Advertisement

“I get bored when I get days to rest, but the players get tired… We’re always looking forward to fight for every title but we’re going beyond our limits with the schedule as it is. Between all of us we need to do something to avoid this situation.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The winners of the Real Madrid-Al Ahly game will in the final face either Brazilian side Flamengo or Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, who play the second semi-final in Tangier on Tuesday.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 19:40 IST
Next Story

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cricket Australia takes a dig at India, posts tweet of ’36 all out’ in Adelaide

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 06: Latest News
close