Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane positive for virus, out of Liverpool game

Raphael Varane tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool, the Spanish club said.

By: AP |
April 6, 2021 5:56:36 pm
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool, the Spanish club said.

The French player will not play in the first leg in Madrid and is also likely to miss the team’s clasico match against Barcelona in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Madrid did not mention any other positive result in the round of tests conducted with squad members on Tuesday morning. The two teams meet this evening at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in the club’s training center.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Varane’s absence adds to Madrid’s problems at the back as coach Zinedine Zidane already can’t count on injured central defender Sergio Ramos.

Tuesday’s game is a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final won by Madrid.

