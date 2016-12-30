Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez and Mateo Kovacic sidelined by injuries

Lucas Vazquez and Mateo Kovacic will be sidelined for an undetermined period because of injuries sustained during the Club World Cup.

By: AP | Madrid | Published: December 30, 2016 8:19:07 am
Germany Soccer Madrid Injuries Lucas Vazquez has a muscle injury in his right leg, while Kovacic twisted a ligament in his left ankle. AP
Top News

Real Madrid says forward Lucas Vazquez and midfielder Mateo Kovacic will be sidelined for an undetermined period because of injuries sustained during the Club World Cup.

Madrid issued the medical reports on Thursday, 11 days after the team defeated Japanese side Kashima Antlers 4-2 in added time in the tournament final.

It says Vazquez has a muscle injury in his right leg, while Kovacic twisted a ligament in his left ankle.

Vazquez played 81 minutes of the Dec. 18th final. Kovacic played the closing minutes as a substitute.

Both players had earned a place in Zinedine Zidane’ starting 11, with Vazquez taking over from Gareth Bale after the Wales forward injured his right ankle in late November.

Madrid’s next match is at home to Sevilla in the first leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie on Jan. 4.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 