While You Were Asleep: Real Madrid held by Real Betis, Mancini’s stunning strike sinks Juventus, Kolasinac scores for Marseille

Real Madrid dropped more points after their goalless draw against Real Betis as Barcelona increased the gap to nine points at top of the table in the La Liga.

Madrid was mostly in control against Betis, but Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo failed to capitalize on their scoring chances.

Madrid was without midfielder Luka Modric because of a yellow-card suspension. Carlo Ancelotti’s team is winless in three straight matches after defeating Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg of the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Benzema scored from a free kick in the 12th but the goal was called off after video review because the ball deflected slightly off the arm of Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger.

Betis saw its three-game winning streak end but it remained in fifth place, three points behind fourth-place Real Sociedad in the final Champions League spot.

Romas boost hopes for top 4

A long-range strike by defender Gianluca Mancini earned AS Roma a 1-0 home win over Juventus in Serie A on Sunday.

Roma moved back into fourth in the standings on 47 points, one point behind third-placed Lazio and level with AC Milan in fifth, in their bid to secure a first top-four finish in five years.

Roma coach José Mourinho was on the bench during the match against Juventus after his two-match ban was suspended.

Mourinho was banned after being sent off in Roma’s surprise loss to Cremonese but an appeal court suspended the decision until after hearing from the fourth official.

There was further misery for Juventus as substitute Moise Kean was sent off in the final minute, seconds after coming off the bench, for violent conduct.

Kean was shown a straight red card after he reacted angrily to being held back by Mancini, kicking the Roma defender in the back of the leg.

Kolasinac wins it for Marseille

Defender Sead Kolasinac scored the winner Sunday as Marseille beat Rennes 1-0 to post a seventh consecutive away win in the French league and strengthen its bid for Champions League football next season.

Marseille traveled to Brittany on the back of a shock elimination in the French Cup midweek against second-tier Annecy, which followed a bitter 3-0 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain that badly damaged its hopes of winning the league title. Leader PSG beat Nantes 4-2 on Saturday and has an eight-point lead over Marseille.

The nine-time French champions broke Rennes’ solid defense in the 57th minute from a free kick quickly played by Valentin Rongier. Cengiz Under got the ball down the right and crossed at the far post behind Rennes players for Kolasinac, who lashed onto the ball and beat former Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda from close range.

Marseille extended its lead over third-place Monaco and Lens to four points.