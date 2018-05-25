Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League Final: Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Streaming, TV Channel

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
UEFA Champions League Finals: Real Madrid and Liverpool play each other in the UEFA Champions League final.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 27, 2018 12:40:46 am
Real Madrid vs Liverpool live streaming, Real Madrid vs Liverpool live score, Real Madrid vs Liverpool timing ist, champions league final live streaming, football news, sports news The UEFA Champions League Final will be played at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Ukraine. (Source: Reuters)
Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday night at the home of Dynamo Kiev, NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium. Liverpool have won the European Cup five times while Madrid are eyeing a hat-trick of Champions League success. Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has included 23 players for his final. Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, has named 24 players in his squad. However, the impactful trio of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain will miss the final due to injury. This will be Klopp’s second UCL final after taking Borussia Dortmund to the summit clash in 2013, where he lost to Bayern Munich by a margin of 2-1. Hence, Klopp will be aiming to guide the Merseyside club to success in his second shot. With a mouth-watering contest on the cards between two of the biggest European clubs, here is all you need to know.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final LIVE

When is Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League final?
Real Madrid vs Liverpool will be played on Saturday night (Sunday), May 27, 2018.

Where is Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg being played?
The match will be played at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Ukraine, the home ground of Dynamo Kiev.

What time does Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League final?
The final between Real Madrid vs Liverpool is scheduled to start at 12.15 AM IST, 27 May, 2018.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League final?
The match will be broadcast live on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD.

How do I follow Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League final live online?
The match can be live streamed on Sony LIV. For Live commentary and updates, you can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com

