Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1, win 3rd Champions League title on the trot

This is it! 124 matches, 397 goals all leading to these 90 minutes or more in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. Real Madrid became the first team in over two decades to win the Champions League twice in a row last season. This year, they have chance of becoming the first team since Bayern Munich in 1976 to win Europe's elite club competition a third consecutive time. Zinedine Zidane could potentially be the first manager ever to lead a team to that many consecutive Champions League title and also match his predecessor Carlo Ancelotti and legendary Liverpool manager Bob Paisley in terms of the most wins in the competition. Liverpool will be looking to win a first title since that storied night in Istanbul in 2005 and, in the process, guard Paisley's record. This is also redemption time for Jurgen Klopp, who was on the touchline when his Borrusia Dortmund suffered a heartbraking 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2013 final of the tournament. History, memories and goals on offer this evening then, let's get down to it.