Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Football Live Score Streaming: Last-placed Real Madrid is approaching the match against Inter Milan as a final after starting its campaign with a home loss to Shakhtar and an away draw against Borussia Monchengladbach. Another setback could jeopardize Madrid’s chances of advancing and lead to its first group-stage elimination in three decades.

Zinedine Zidane says they cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages and the players must be prepared for another physical battle at home to Inter Milan on Tuesday.The Spanish champions prop up Group B with one point from two matches, having lost 3-2 to visitors Shakhtar Donetsk before snatching a 2-2 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach last week.

When is the Champions League group stage match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan?

The Champions League group stage match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan will be played on Tuesday night, November 3, 2020 (technically Wednesday since it is after midnight).

Where is the Champions League group stagee match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan going to be held?

The Champions League group stage match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid.

What time does the Champions League group stage match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan begin?

The Champions League group stage match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League group stage match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan?

The Champions League group stage match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League group stage match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan?

The live streaming of the Champions League group stage match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan will be available on SonyLiv.

