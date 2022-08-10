Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Super Cup 2022: When and where to watch match live?

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Super Cup 2022 Live Score Streaming: Real Madrid wants to start the new season the same way it ended the last one — winning a trophy. Madrid won the Champions League in its final match last season, and on Wednesday it begins the new season by taking on Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, Finland.

It will be the teams’ first competitive meeting since the 1960 European Cup final, when Madrid won its fifth straight European title at the time with a thrilling 7-3 win at Glasgow’s Hampden Park.

Madrid is chasing its fifth Super Cup title, and first since 2017, while Frankfurt will be making its first Super Cup appearance following its shootout victory over Rangers in the Europa League final. That win ended the German club’s 42-year wait for a European trophy.

When is the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt?

The UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will be played on August 11.

Where will the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt be held?

The UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will be held at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

What time does the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt begin?

The UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt?

The UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt?

The UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt can be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.