Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern Munich vs Villareal UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and Where to watch

Tuesday, April 12, 2022
UEFA Champions League 2022, Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern Munich vs Villareal Football Live Score Streaming: Real Madrid take on Chelsea and Bayern Munich lock horns with Villareal in the 2nd leg of the quarterfinals of Champions League 2022.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 12, 2022 5:08:09 pm
Real Madrid take on Chelsea while Bayern Munich lock horns with Villareal. (AP)

UEFA Champions League 2022, Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern Munich vs Villareal Football Live Score Streaming: Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel was candidly defeatist after the first leg, declaring the European champion’s title defense to be over. A 6-0 Premier League rout of Southampton at the weekend might have restored some confidence after conceding seven goals in its previous two matches.

While Chelsea’s Premier League target is just holding onto third place, Madrid is cruising at the top in Spain. So much so, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric were rested in a 2-0 win against Getafe that leaves Madrid 12 points clear.

In the other match, Bayern must raise its game to avoid being upset by Spanish club Villarreal and keep alive its hopes for a quadruple of trophies this season. The six-time European champions struggled from the start of the first leg against Villarreal and were far from impressive with a 1-0 home win against relegation-threatened Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, when it had just four shots on goal and none on target in the first half.

When is the Champions League quarterfinal matches between Real Madrid vs Chelsea and Bayern Munich vs Villareal?

The Champions League quarterfinal matches between Real Madrid vs Chelsea and Bayern Munich vs Villareal will be played on Tuesday night (technically Wednesday), April 13, 2022.

Where is the Champions League quarterfinal matches between Real Madrid vs Chelsea and Bayern Munich vs Villareal going to be held?

The Champions League quarterfinal matches between Real Madrid vs Chelsea will be played in Santiago Bernabéu (Madrid) and Bayern Munich vs Villareal will take place at the Allianz Arena (Munich).

What time does the Champions League quarterfinal matches between Real Madrid vs Chelsea and Bayern Munich vs Villareal begin?

The Champions League quarterfinal matches between Real Madrid vs Chelsea and Bayern Munich vs Villareal will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League quarterfinal matches between Real Madrid vs Chelsea and Bayern Munich vs Villareal?

The Champions League quarterfinal matches between Real Madrid vs Chelsea and Bayern Munich vs Villareal will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League quarterfinal matches between Real Madrid vs Chelsea and Bayern Munich vs Villareal?

The live streaming of the Champions League quarterfinal matches between Real Madrid vs Chelsea and Bayern Munich vs Villareal will be available on SonyLiv.

