Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and where to watch El Clasico preseason friendly match?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Football Score Streaming: Eternal rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona will lock horns once again, albeit in a pre-season friendly, in the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

With nothing but bragging rights at stake, the two rivals will be hellbent on gathering momentum before the new season starts in August. Barcelona have played three pre-season games, winning two and drawing one during their spell in the USA.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will come into this match without kicking a football since that fateful Champions League night, where they beat Liverpool 1-0 to claim their 14th title.

The main attraction in this match will be the new signings and how they line up against each other. The biggest one thus far as been Robert Lewandowski who Barcelona snapped up from Bayern Munich along with Franck Kessie, Raphinha and Andreas Christensen. Frenkie De Jong will probably be the only player who will miss out due to his transfer situation. Real, meanwhile, might lineup with their fresh arrivals in Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouamen.

Where is the preseason friendly match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The preseason friendly match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

When is the preseason friendly match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The preseason friendly match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona is on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

What time will the preseason friendly match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona begin?

The preseason friendly match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will begin at 8:30 AM IST.

Which channel will broadcast the preseason friendly match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The preseason friendly match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where do I live stream the preseason friendly match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The preseason friendly match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be live-streamed on Sony Liv in India.