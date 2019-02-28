Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live streaming, El Clasico Live score: Real look face Barcelona in second leg of Copa del Rey

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live streaming, El Clasico Live score: 1-1 is how it ended at Camp Nou and since then, there have been a few rumbles off the pitch for Real Madrid. It has, however, been confirmed that Gareth Bale is available for this match, after much speculation on whether he could be banned due to his provocative goal celebration against Atletico Madrid. Whether Santiago Solari is interested in starting him, is another issue.

Unlike the first leg, Lionel Messi is expected to start this match which is good news for Barcelona. This is his 40th Clasico and he will be looking to add to his 26 goals, which already makes him the top scorer in these matches.