Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live streaming, El Clasico Live score: Real look face Barcelona in second leg of Copa del Reyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/real-madrid-vs-barcelona-live-streaming-el-clasico-score-copa-del-rey-5603741/
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live streaming, El Clasico Live score: Real look face Barcelona in second leg of Copa del Rey
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live streaming, El Clasico Live score: Real Madrid have an away goal advantage going into the second leg of the Copa Del Rey Semi-final.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live streaming, El Clasico Live score: 1-1 is how it ended at Camp Nou and since then, there have been a few rumbles off the pitch for Real Madrid. It has, however, been confirmed that Gareth Bale is available for this match, after much speculation on whether he could be banned due to his provocative goal celebration against Atletico Madrid. Whether Santiago Solari is interested in starting him, is another issue.
Unlike the first leg, Lionel Messi is expected to start this match which is good news for Barcelona. This is his 40th Clasico and he will be looking to add to his 26 goals, which already makes him the top scorer in these matches.
Live Blog
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live streaming, Copa del Rey second leg, El Clasico Live score:
...to Ernesto Valverde's 100th match in charge of Barcelona. Seems only yesterday that Luis Enrique was sliding down the pitch when Sergi Roberto scored that sixth goal to seal Barcelona's 6-5 win over PSG, isn't it? Time has flown past Barca since then, thanks largely to Messi, who is playing his 40th Clasico today. He has been superlative over the past two seasons in anchoring the Barca frontline and his team mates have done a good job of backing him up, unlike what he gets most of the time in Argentina colours. They will have to continue that symbiotic relationship today too, as Real have an away goal advantage and scoring his the only way forward for Barca.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live streaming, El Clasico Live score:
TEAMS!
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Rakitic, Busquets, Suárez, Messi, Dembélé, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto. Subs: Cillessen, Alena, Umtiti, Arthur, Vidal, Malcom, Coutinho
Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Casemiro, Lucas Vasquez, Reguilon, Vinicius. Subs: Courtois, Nacho, Bale, Marcelo, Valverde, Asensio, Ceballos.
Hello and welcome...
...to Ernesto Valverde's 100th match in charge of Barcelona. Seems only yesterday that Luis Enrique was sliding down the pitch when Sergi Roberto scored that sixth goal to seal Barcelona's 6-5 win over PSG, isn't it? Time has flown past Barca since then, thanks largely to Messi, who is playing his 40th Clasico today. He has been superlative over the past two seasons in anchoring the Barca frontline and his team mates have done a good job of backing him up, unlike what he gets most of the time in Argentina colours. They will have to continue that symbiotic relationship today too, as Real have an away goal advantage and scoring his the only way forward for Barca.