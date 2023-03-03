Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score Updates: RMA and BAR renew hostilities in first El Clasico of 2023

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Semi Final Live Updates: Los Blancos and the Catalans lock horns for the 1st leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa Del Rey Live Scorecard: Real Madrid will take on a depleted Barcelona in the 1st El Clasico of 2023 in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday night. Barcelona will be without their talismanic striker Rober Lewandowski, wonderkid Pedri and Ousmane Dembele.

It has been a rather disappointing week for Barcelona as they were knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United and then lost to Almeria in the league cutting their points advantage with Los Blancos down to 7. Real, meanwhile are on a high after defeating Liverpool 5-2 last month and drawing 1-1 with local rivals Atletico Madrid.

Last time these two sides met was the first Clasico of the season where Real ran away with a 3-1 victory with Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo on the scoresheet for the Los Blancos. Ferran Torres had the consolation goal for Barcelona.

