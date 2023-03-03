Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score Updates: RMA and BAR renew hostilities in first El Clasico of 2023

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa Del Rey Live Scorecard: Real Madrid will take on a depleted Barcelona in the 1st El Clasico of 2023 in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday night. Barcelona will be without their talismanic striker Rober Lewandowski, wonderkid Pedri and Ousmane Dembele.
It has been a rather disappointing week for Barcelona as they were knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United and then lost to Almeria in the league cutting their points advantage with Los Blancos down to 7. Real, meanwhile are on a high after defeating Liverpool 5-2 last month and drawing 1-1 with local rivals Atletico Madrid.
Last time these two sides met was the first Clasico of the season where Real ran away with a 3-1 victory with Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo on the scoresheet for the Los Blancos. Ferran Torres had the consolation goal for Barcelona.
Follow live score and updates from RMA vs BAR below.
The Catalan outfit has lifted the trophy 31 times. Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao have 23 titles while Real Madrid have won it 19 times.
Osasuna, meanwhile, are the clear underdogs among the four remainign teams as they have never lifted the Spanish Cup. In fact, they have made it to the final just once previously (when they lost to Real Betis in 2005).
Osasuna upset one of the Copa del Rey powerhouses, Athletic Bilbao, 1-0 at home in the first leg of the semifinals.
Ez Abde scored the winner for Osasuna in the 47th minute on Wednesday with a low left-footed shot from inside the area after a breakaway.
As far as great quotes go, this one is right up there. Barca boss Xavi said in his pre-match press conference that he gets really excited to go to Santiago Bernabeu. How excited?
“Going to Santiago Bernabeu always turns me on,” Xavi said at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.
“I’d like to play. I’d love to! It’s a great feeling and that’s why I tell my players that they have to be brave. We are in a good situation. We have the opportunity to win a title. It is an opportunity to react. We will go out to win and show our personality,” he added.
Barcelona were recently dumped out of the Europa League, leaving the Copa del Rey and the Spanish La Liga as the only two tournaments where they can win silverware. In La Liga, Barca lead Madrid by seven points with 59 points after 23 matches.
Barcelona will be without some of its top scorers when they visit Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Friday. Barcelona will head to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium without Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembélé and Pedri because of injuries. Lewandowski is out with a hamstring strain sustained in the 1-0 loss at Almería on Sunday, which marked the first time Barcelona failed to score a goal in a match since October. Pedri and Dembélé are nursing muscle injuries.
Osasuna took on Athletic Bilbao in the first semi-final, where the former won the first leg 1-0. Teh two will clash in the second leg on April 5th. Whoever wins, will have to take on the winner of Barcelona-Real Madrid in the final on May 6.
Hello and welcome to the big one! Real Madrid taking on Barcelona in the first leg encounter in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. It's a clash that will be bigger than the finale itself. Expect both sides to go at each other with the vigour of prize-fighting heavyweight boxers. And the best part? One month later, the two teams will face off one more in the second leg!