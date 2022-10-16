Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico Live Streaming: The top two teams in La Liga will battle it out in the most anticipated football fixture of the Spanish league season, El Gran Clasico. Under Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona have been top of the league with 22 points in eight games. Defending champions Real Madrid have been second with as many points but a lower goal difference as compared to their derby rivals.

Here’s all you need to know about the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match.

When is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match is on Sunday, October 16.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match is at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

What time is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match begins at 7:45 pm (IST).

Where can I watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match on TV in India?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match will be telecasted on Sports 18.

Where can I watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match on internet in India?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match will be livestreamed on Voot and Jio TV.