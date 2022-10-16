Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Updates: De Jong, Roberto start for Barca in El Clasico

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clásico Live Score Updates: A stuttering Barcelona, on the verge of Champions League elimination, travel to Real Madrid’s home turf of Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday for the first El Clasico of the season. The Blaugrana will be without Ronaldo Araujo, Hector Bellerin and Andreas Christensen, although Jules Kounde will probably be fit on time. Real will have to contend with the mercurial Robert Lewandowski and the sprightly Raphinha, both of whom will look to prove a point in their first official El Clasico.
Real Madrid will have injury woes of their own with Belgian shot stopper Thibaut Courtois likely to sit this one out due to injury. All the usual suspects in attack are likely to start with Karim Benzema spearheading the attack along with Vinicius Junior.
Follow live score and updates of El Clásico below.
Real Madrid: W (1-2 vs Atletico Madrid), D (1-1 vs Osasuna), W (2-1 vs Shakhtar Donetsk), W (0-1 vs Getafe), and D (1-1 vs Shakhtar Donetsk).
Barcelona: W (3-0 vs Elche), W (0-1 vs Mallorca), L (1-0 vs Inter), W (1-2 vs Celta Vigo), and D (3-3 vs Inter)
One of the most notable factors in Barca's XI is Sergi Roberto's role, which sets him in direct charge of the Vinicius Jr. territory on the left wing. The Brazilian's pace is unmatched in the position and it would interesting to see how Roberto and Barcelona plan to stop him. It was former Barca manager Ernesto Valverde who was the most persistent when it came to utilising Roberto as a right back. In 2022 however, the 30-year-old looks (let's say) not the best alternative to nullify the Madrid number 20's impact.
Sayak Dutta: The Blaugrana will be travelling to Madrid without Ronaldo Araujo, Hector Bellerin and Andreas Christensen, although Jules Kounde will probably be fit on time. Their attacking lineup, meanwhile, remains undented, with only Memphis Depay among the absentees. Real will have to contend with the mercurial Robert Lewandowski and the sprightly Raphinha, both of whom will look to prove a point in the first Clasico of the season.
The Frenchman will hope to rediscover his shooting boots after drawing blanks in his last 3 outings.
Not too many, arguably no, fixture counts as much in the European football calendar as much as the El Gran Clasico. Real Madrid taking on FC Barcelona. The top two teams in Spain, as they are in the La Liga points table. Level on points with Barcelona edging their arch rivals on goal difference. And so, with less than 10 games done in the season so far, the 90 odd minutes at the Santiago Bernanbeu today would weigh a lot in terms of the overall title race. The defending champions (and the European Champions) are not just the hosts but the favorites, but they won't have to be reminded what Xavi-ball led to the last time these two met in the league. With a Champions League group stage exit looming big, Barcelona would be eyeing a revival of sorts to their season. Hang on folks, this should be fun.