Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Updates: De Jong, Roberto start for Barca in El Clasico

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Football Score Online and Updates: Injury woes

Sayak Dutta: The Blaugrana will be travelling to Madrid without Ronaldo Araujo, Hector Bellerin and Andreas Christensen, although Jules Kounde will probably be fit on time. Their attacking lineup, meanwhile, remains undented, with only Memphis Depay among the absentees. Real will have to contend with the mercurial Robert Lewandowski and the sprightly Raphinha, both of whom will look to prove a point in the first Clasico of the season.

Real Madrid will have injury woes of their own with Belgian shot stopper Thibaut Courtois likely to sit this one out due to injury. All the usual suspects in attack are likely to start this one with Karim Benzema spearheading the attack along with Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian has been in red hot form this season, having already scored 5 in the league. The Frenchman will hope to rediscover his shooting boots after drawing blanks in his last 3 outings.

READ MORE: On this week's European football's must watch fixtures