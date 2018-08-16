Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Score Streaming, UEFA Super Cup: Keylor Navas starts for Real Madrid, no Modric

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Super Cup Live Score Live Streaming: UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid will lock horns with city rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, Estonia. This is going to be theit first official match for Los Blancos without star player Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Zinedine Zidane. Julen Lopetegui’s side will go into the match confidently, winning three of the last four editions. Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone remains suspended from the touchline after he was sent off in Europa League semi-final against Arsenal with a four-match ban.
Live Blog
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live, UEFA Super Cup Live Score and updates:
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Super Cup Live Score Live Streaming: Real Madrid will play their first official match without Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Super Cup, facing a strong Atletico Madrid side that wants to prove that they can beat their local rival in a European final. Zidane's replacement, Julen Lopetegui, seems to be relying on the talent already at his disposal and a new tactical system. Forward Vinicius Junior, an 18-year-old signing from Flamengo, could feature.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Atletico Madrid go through the paces...
No Modric for Real Madrid. He's been linked with Inter Milan but had a lengthy World Cup campaign. Had reached the final but in all fairness, so did Varane..
Spanish media had claimed Lopetegui would start with Navas instead of the newly signed Thibaut Courtois and that's how it has turned out. No place in starting XI for the Belgian and he receives a frosty reception from Atleti fans - club he represented in the past
PREVIEW: No Ronaldo, No Zidane. How will Real Madrid cope? Big task on hand for Julen Lopetegui without the difference maker that is Ronaldo and big shoes to fill after Zidane stepped down.
Atletico Madrid Starting XI: Oblak; Juanfran, Savic, Godín, Lucas; Rodrigo, Koke, Saúl, Lemar; Diego Costa, Griezmann.
Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Godín, Koke, Griezmann, Saúl Ñíguez, Lemar, Rodri, Savić, Diego Costa, Juanfran, Lucas.
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Let's quickly get on to team news:
Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Isco; Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Asensio.