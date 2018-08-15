Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming, TV Channel, Timings in IST

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Super Cup Live: Real Madrid will face Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Super Cup Live: Real Madrid will face Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Super Cup Live: Real Madrid will begin their campaign this year without Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane in Julen Lupetegui era. The Champions League Champions will face the UEFA Europa League Champions Atletico Madrid in the traditional showdown, UEFA Super Cup, before the start of the season. It will be the first Madrid derby of the season, and all eyes will be on how Ronaldo adjust to life without their two superstars, who led them to three consecutive Champions League trophy.

When is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup Live match?

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup match will be played on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

Where is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup match played?

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup match will be played at the Tallinn Stadium in Estonia.

What time does Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup match start?

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup match is scheduled to begin late Wednesday night at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup match?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English commentary.

How do I follow Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup match live online?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup match can be live streamed on Sony LIV. For Live commentary and updates, you can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd