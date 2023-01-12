scorecardresearch
Real Madrid rejected Cristiano Ronaldo multiple times despite United’s offer to pay bulk of his salary, suggest reports

Per Marca, Ronaldo had waited for Madrid to respond over 40 days before eventually signing with Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid, Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus, sports news, football, Indian ExpressIn December, after Portugal's World Cup exit, Ronaldo had returned to Real Madrid's Valdebebas training ground for the first time since leaving the club for Juventus in 2018. (AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo is now officially an Al Nassr player. The 37-year-old completed the move to Saudi Arabia after falling on ill terms at the end of a 18 month second stint with Manchester United.

However, during the time that he was a free agent, reports from Spain suggest that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes had reached out to Real Madrid multiple times with the proposition to buy the forward. The Champions League and La Liga defending champions however, refused the same despite an offer made by Manchester United to pay for bulk of his salary.

Per The Athletic, “Mendes called Real Madrid several times during the summer to offer Ronaldo to them, but no proposal to bring him back to the Bernabeu was forthcoming. Other leading clubs rejected invitations to sign Ronaldo even when they were told United might be willing to cover the majority of his salary for this season.”

In December, after Portugal’s World Cup exit, Ronaldo had returned to Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground for the first time since leaving the club for Juventus in 2018, leading to speculations of him returning to the club he played for over a decade.

Per Marca, Ronaldo had waited for Madrid to respond over 40 days before eventually signing with Al Nassr.

The five time Ballon D’or would say in a statement after completing the move, “I was eager to experience a new football league in a different country.”

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” the forward added.

Ronaldo had been a free agent after his contract was terminated by Manchester United following an explosive TV interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners after having been repeatedly benched and even temporarily suspended by the club.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 12:33 IST
