Real Madrid stroll past AS Roma, Sergio Ramos tops Champions League booking table

Real Madrid got their Champions League title defence off to a strong start on Wednesday by convincingly beating AS Roma 3-0 at home with goals from Isco, Gareth Bale and a stoppage-time strike from returning striker Mariano Diaz.

Julen Lopetegui’s side, who have won the last three editions of the competition, made a flying start against last season’s semi-finalists Roma, but took their time to make their dominance count.

Isco, Bale, Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal all missed relatively simple chances for the hosts, who were not far from going behind when Turkish youngster Cengiz Under darted in behind the defence but sent his finish flying wide.

It took a wonderfully struck free kick from Isco right at the end of the first half for Real to take a deserved lead, and their dominance continued in the second half.

Bale saw a deflected shot bounce off the crossbar shortly after the interval but got the goal he craved not long after, racing on to a raking pass from former Tottenham Hotspur team mate Luka Modric and arrowing in off the post in the 58th minute.

Roma did not completely wilt after conceding again and it took an impressive save from Keylor Navas to deny the lively Under, as the Costa Rican goalkeeper justified his inclusion in the team after briefly losing his place to Thibaut Courtois.

Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen did his best to keep the scoreline dignified by denying Isco and Marco Asensio but was powerless to stop Mariano.

The striker was playing his first game after returning to Madrid from Olympique Lyonnais and got the crowd on their feet with a wonderful curling strike into the top corner.

Real lead Champions League Group G with three points after Viktoria Plzen blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to CSKA Moscow, who equalised in the 95th minute with a converted penalty from Croatian striker Nikola Vlasic. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

Ramos tops Champions League booking table

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) – Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is as renowned for his disciplinary lapses as his defensive qualities and the Spaniard earned another unwanted title on Wednesday by becoming the most booked player in Champions League history.

Ramos was cautioned in the first half of Real’s 3-0 win over AS Roma to pick up a record 37th yellow card in 115 Champions League games, taking him beyond former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes as the most cautioned player in the competition.

The defender also holds the record for the most yellow cards in a single Champions League campaign, picking up five bookings in the 2010-11 and 2012-13 seasons, while Scholes, a notoriously clumsy tackler in his day, never earned more than four yellows in one campaign.

Ramos, who has lifted Europe’s top prize on four occasions, has been sent off a record 24 times for Real Madrid, double the amount of the club’s next biggest offender, Fernando Hierro.

He has also been dismissed more than any player in the history of La Liga, receiving 19 red cards in Spain’s top flight.

By comparison, the Spaniard has remained relatively trouble free in the Champions League, being sent off only three times despite his considerable yellow card count. Ramos has never been sent off in 158 games for the Spanish national team.

