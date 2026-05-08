Real Madrid slap 500,000 Euro fine on Valverde, Tchouameni for altercation

Real Madrid have announced fines of 500,000 Euros each for midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni after an altercation in the training ground between the pair left the former with a head injury. The sanctions have also ended up being yet another official confirmation of the altercation itself, further deepening a sense of crisis within the club with a clash against rivals Barcelona and a second consecutive season without major trophies looming.
Spanish media had earlier reported that the clash between Valverde, who has often captained the club, and Tchouameni took place at Real’s Valdebebas training base on Thursday. It was further reported that Valverde being was taken to a hospital with a cut head before he was later discharged.
Real Madrid said in its statement on Friday that the club had assigned an investigator to look into the incident. “Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the events that led to the disciplinary proceedings initiated yesterday against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, both appeared today before the investigator assigned to the case,” said the Spanish giants.
“During their appearance, the players expressed their complete remorse for what happened and apologized to each other.
“Furthermore, they extended their apologies to the club, their teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans, and both have made themselves available to Real Madrid to accept whatever sanction the club deems appropriate.
“Under these circumstances, Real Madrid has decided to impose a financial penalty of five hundred thousand euros on each player, thereby concluding the corresponding internal procedures.”
Real had earlier said on Thursday that Valverde had been diagnosed with head trauma and would rest for 10 to 14 days. The club confirmed Valverde was “at home and in good condition”. Valverde posted a statement on social media on Thursday apologising to the club and supporters, but denied that things had got out of hand with a teammate and said that during “an argument” he had “accidentally knocked over a table”.
The unrest followed another reported flashpoint involving defender Alvaro Carreras earlier this week, adding to the strain on the squad.