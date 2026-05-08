Real Madrid slap 500,000 Euro fine on Valverde, Tchouameni for altercation

Real Madrid said in its statement on Friday that the club had assigned an investigator to look into the incident. (AP Photo)

Real Madrid have announced fines of 500,000 Euros each for midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni after an altercation in the training ground between the pair left the former with a head injury. The sanctions have also ended up being yet another official confirmation of the altercation itself, further deepening a sense of crisis within the club with a clash against rivals Barcelona and a second consecutive season without major trophies looming.

Spanish media had earlier reported that the clash between Valverde, who has often captained the club, and Tchouameni took place at Real’s Valdebebas training base on Thursday. It was further reported that Valverde being was taken to a hospital with a cut head before he was later discharged.