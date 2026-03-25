Real Madrid’s iconic Santiago Bernabeu to turn into tennis arena

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu is set to temporarily shift from football to tennis, turning into a hub of practice courts during the upcoming Madrid Open.
According to The New York Times, the stadium will serve as a training venue for the tournament between April 23 and April 30, shortly after the event begins on April 20. The report added that the move leverages the Bernabeu’s close proximity to the players’ hotel, as well as a convenient stretch of away fixtures for Real Madrid, who currently sit second in La Liga.
This transformation is made possible by the stadium’s state-of-the-art retractable pitch, a key feature of its $1 billion renovation completed in late 2023. The pitch is split into six large sections that can be stored underground in a controlled environment, allowing the surface above to be repurposed. With the grass safely maintained below, alternative setups—such as clay tennis courts—can be installed on the exposed base.
Real Madrid’s schedule plays a crucial role in enabling the plan. The team will be away for several matches in late April and early May, including fixtures against Real Betis, Espanyol, and Barcelona. Even a possible Champions League semifinal first leg on April 28 or 29 would not interfere, as it would be played away from home. Marca added that the Bernabeu pitch will be removed after the game against Alaves, which will be played midweek, on April 21 or 22. The stadium will then be prepared for the tennis players.
El Santiago Bernabéu se transformará en pista de tenis del 23 al 30 de abril para que los participantes del Mutua Madrid Open puedan entrenar.
Posibilidades del sistema retráctil del nuevo estadio😉
🎥 @marca pic.twitter.com/Yxi7d3L4yn
— Madrid Sports (@MadridSports_) March 25, 2026
Club president Florentino Pérez has long envisioned hosting a high-profile tennis match at the Bernabeu, once hoping to stage a showdown between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. However, injuries previously prevented those plans from materialising.
Nadal, a lifelong Madrid supporter, has even expressed interest in becoming the club’s president in the future. Meanwhile, current world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is also a passionate fan. Footballers are regular attendees at the Madrid Open, traditionally held at the Caja Magica complex south of the stadium.
Beyond football, the Bernabeu’s renovation was designed to expand revenue streams by hosting a wide range of events. The venue has already welcomed an NFL game and major concerts, including a performance by Taylor Swift in 2024.
For the Madrid Open, whose reigning champions are Casper Ruud and Aryna Sabalenka, the addition of extra practice courts will help improve conditions and space for players throughout the tournament.