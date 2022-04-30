scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Real Madrid clinch record-extending 35th Spanish league title

The victory gave Real Madrid an insurmountable lead with four rounds to go.

By: AP | Madrid |
Updated: April 30, 2022 10:13:26 pm
real madridReal Madrid beat Espanyol to win the La Liga on Saturday. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 35th Spanish league title after its reserve squad comfortably defeated Espanyol 4-0 on Saturday.

Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added a goal each to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years.

The victory gave Madrid an insurmountable lead with four rounds to go. It was 17 points in front of Sevilla, which drew with Cádiz 1-1 on Friday, and 18 points ahead of Barcelona, which hosts Mallorca on Sunday.

With the title, Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to lift trophies in the top five European leagues. The Italian manager won with AC Milan in Serie A, Chelsea in the English Premier League, Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Veteran Brazilian Marcelo also reached a milestone with his 24th career title with Madrid, the most in the club’s history.

There was not a lot of time to celebrate, though, as on Wednesday Madrid is back at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to host Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. Madrid lost 4-3 in the first match in England.

