Real Madrid receive WWE Championship belt from Triple H

WWE have awarded Champions League winners Real Madrid with a custom Championship belt after Zinedine Zidane led them to their third title in three years.

WWE Executive Vice President Triple H felt that Real Madrid, who did the unthinkable by becoming the first European club to win their third successive UEFA Champions League trophy this year, should celebrate like a WWE Champion. The Game tweeted, “After 3 consecutive @ChampionsLeague wins, it’s time for @realmadrid to celebrate like a @WWE Champion! #HalaMadrid”

The Spanish giants defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the final at Kiev to claim the title with Gareth Bale’s brace and Karim Benzeman’s goal.

Real Madrid also posted a picture on their official Instagram account with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez holding the WWE title, saying, “WWE Champions too…”

This is not the first time that WWE has been associated with football clubs or cricket clubs. John Terry had posed with the WWE title after Chelsea won the 2016-17 Premier League. Last year, Rohit Sharma received customised WWE belt for then IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

Three years back, they had produced a show in the UK where Bad News Barrett was slapped by former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney.

