scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Latest news

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez tests positive for COVID-19

Madrid said the 73-year-old Pérez is asymptomatic and tested positive after a routine test. No other details were released.

By: AP | February 3, 2021 10:40:30 am
Florentino Perez is the current president of Real Madrid. (File)

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday.

Madrid said the 73-year-old Pérez is asymptomatic and tested positive after a routine test. No other details were released.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

Spain remains one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli-led India break sweat at Chepauk Stadium ahead of first England Test
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 03: Latest News