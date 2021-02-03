Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez tests positive for COVID-19

By: AP | February 3, 2021 10:40:30 am
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday.
Madrid said the 73-year-old Pérez is asymptomatic and tested positive after a routine test. No other details were released.
Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
Spain remains one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic.
