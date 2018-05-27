Gareth Bale scores stunning bicycle goal in Champions League final, watch video

Gareth Bale celebrates scoring in Champions League final. (Source; Reuters) Gareth Bale celebrates scoring in Champions League final. (Source; Reuters)

Gareth Bale, who was not included in the starting XI by Zinedine Zidane for the UEFA Champions League 2018 final against Liverpool on Sunday, made an instant impact after replacing Isco in the second half. The Wales forward directed a looping overhead bicycle-kick high into the Liverpool goal in the 64th minute to give Los Blancos lead.

Marcelo, on the left wing, came back onto his right foot and lofted a generic cross into the box, which was met by Bale, facing away from the goal just inside the area. Bale’s overhead kick, that reminded fans of Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick against Juventus in the quarterfinals, flew past Loris Karius into the net.

Even manager Zidane could not believe what he saw as he reacted in disbelief to Bale’s brilliant finish. Zidane had named the same starting lineup as in the 4-1 win over Juventus in last year’s final showdown. Spain playmaker Isco was included at the expense of Bale, who had only started one of Real’s previous knockout games this season.

The 28-year old Welshman did not stop at that as he went for another shot from 30 yards that simply slipped through the upper body of Karius straight into the net for the winning goal. Real Madrid won the Champions League beating Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev.

