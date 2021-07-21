Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends: Ronaldinho rolls back the years, hits crossbar

July 21, 2021 11:12:31 am
Ronaldinho rolled back the years as Real Madrid Legends beat Barcelona Legends 3-2 in a unique El Clasico at Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield Stadium on Tuesday night. Five goals and some silken football were on show on the night as some legendary players from the two sides featured in an exhibition match in the pre-season break.
Barcelona came close to taking the lead in the 20th minute, when Ronaldinho’s shot cannoned off the crossbar. However, the Brazilian would go one better seven minutes later when he prepared to take a penalty following a challenge by Núñez on Saviola.
😱 Ronnie hits the woodwork!@10Ronaldinho
⚽️ The Legends #ElClásico
𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗡 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗖̧𝗔 𝗧𝗩+
🖥 https://t.co/v28AM27Zzq pic.twitter.com/D9acDpZuVW
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2021
It was Ronaldinho who converted from the spot to put the Catalans ahead, before strikes from Munitis and Alfonso in the space of two second-half minutes gave Real Madrid the lead. Jofre Mateu restored parity in the second half, before De la Red fired home a sublime effort to secure victory.
Barcelona drew themselves level in the 60th minute following a fine solo run from Jofre Mateu, before Madrid hit the winner 10 minutes later.
🤙🤙🤙🤙🤙💥💥💥💥💥
🤙🤙🤙🤙🤙💥💥💥💥💥
🤙🤙🤙🤙🤙💥💥💥💥💥
🤙🤙🤙🤙🤙💥💥💥💥💥
🤙🤙🤙🤙🤙💥💥💥💥💥@10Ronaldinho gives
Barça the lead! 1-0!
⚽️ The Legends #ElClásico
𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗡 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗖̧𝗔 𝗧𝗩+
🖥 https://t.co/v28AM27Zzq pic.twitter.com/kyGf5t37RC
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2021
Teams
Barça Legends: Angoy, Juan Carlos, Dehu, Tortolero, Goikoetxea, Deco, Mendieta, Arpón, Rivaldo, Saviola, Ronaldinho. Guzmán, Amor, Ronald de Boer, Coco, Jofre Mateu and Okunowo also featured.
Real Madrid Legends: Codina, Núñez, Iván Campo, Fernando Sanz, Roberto Carlos, Milla, Rivera, Figo, Amavisca, De la Red y Alfonso. Velasco, Víctor, Álex and Munitis also featured.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-