Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Real Madrid legend nicknamed ‘The Magician’, Amancio Amaro dies at 83

During his time with Madrid, the right sided winger won nine League titles, three Spanish Cup, and a European Cup along with Madrid.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema alongside Amancio Amaro ahead of the game at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. (AP)
Real Madrid legend nicknamed ‘The Magician’, Amancio Amaro dies at 83
Former Real Madrid player Amancio Amaro and current honorary president Amancio Amaro passed away on Tuesday at the age of 83.

Amaro, who featured for the Spanish and European giants as a winger from 1962 to 1976, played 471 matches for Los Blancos and scored 155 goals for them during the same time period and was nicknamed El Brujo (The Magician).

Real Madrid confirmed his death in a statement on their website, which read: “Amancio Amaro has passed away at the age of 83. He will be remembered by all Madridistas and by all football fans as one of the great legends of this sport. Real Madrid extends its condolences to all Real Madrid fans.”

Born on 16 October 1939 in La Coruna, Amaro arrived at Real Madrid from Deportivo, where he had just topped the scoring charts in the Second Division.

During his time with Madrid between 1962 and 1976, Amaro won nine league titles, three Spanish Cups, and a European Cup. In fact, Amaro scored the equaliser for Madrid in the 1966 Cup final against Partizan Belgrade, orchestrating a comeback win from behind in Brussels.

Following his retirement, Amaro took over a coaching role with the youth team at the Bernabeu and guided Real Madrid Castilla to the 1984 Segunda title.

He later went on to work for Real Madrid as a consultant and board member, and had been elected as honorary president last year.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 17:04 IST
