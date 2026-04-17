Real Madrid left to sift through wreckage after Bayern blow shatters another disappointing season

For Real ‌to salvage the title, they would require a flawless finish and a collapse from Barca – an unlikely combination that underlines the scale of their predicament. (AP Photo)

Real Madrid have some difficult soul-searching to do after a dramatic defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals left the 15-times European champions staring at the prospect of a second successive campaign without silverware.

The Champions League had represented Real’s last realistic route to a trophy. Their LaLiga challenge has faltered, with the Madrid side trailing Barcelona by nine points with seven matches remaining.

Defeat by Bayern followed a shock Copa del ⁠Rey ​exit to second-tier Albacete in January and domestic stumbles that have drained momentum. When Real host Alaves in LaLiga on Tuesday, it will mark a month since they last won in any competition.