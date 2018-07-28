Real Madrid fans want Harry Kane to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Harry Kane was the leading goal scorer for Real Madrid. (Source: Reuters) Harry Kane was the leading goal scorer for Real Madrid. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid fans, in an online poll by Spanish publication Marca, voted for Tottenham Hotspurs striker Harry Kane as the ideal candidate to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. As per a report by Sky Sports, around 26 percent of people voted for England’s World Cup 2018 Golden Boot winner. Kane finished in the top position ahead of PSG’s Edinson Cavani and Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi in a poll that saw almost a total of 200,000 votes. Both Cavani and Icardi received a total of 14 percent votes in the poll.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who hinted at his exit from the Bundesliga club, received 12 percent of total vote share along with Lyon’s Mariano Lopez, who previously graduated from Real Madrid academy. Another youth product of Real, Rodrigo, who currently plays for Valencia, received a total of 6 percent votes.

Surprisingly, PSG star forwards, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, were not included in the selection. Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, who has been linked with Madrid during the summer transfer window, was another name that was not included in the survey.

Five-time Ballon d’Or award winner Ronaldo left Los Blancos after a span of 9 years to move to Serie A Champions Juventus in a €119 million move. His absence has left a hole for new manager Julen Lopetegui to fill within the team, and Kane, who scored 6 goals at the World Cup, could be an ideal choice. The Spurs striker has also won the Premier League Golden Boot in two of the past three seasons. But the striker, who scored 30 goals last season, signed a new contract with the English club in June, extending his stay till 2024.

