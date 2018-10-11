When Real Madrid scored goals, nobody remembered Cristiano Ronaldo, says Nacho

Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to Juventus this season after spending nine years with Real Madrid. (Source: AP)

Despite not scoring a single goal in previous for games, Real Madrid defender Nacho insisted that the Spanish club is not missing on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward, who scored 43 goals in the previous season for the club, moved to Juventus at the start of this season after nine years with Real. Speaking to EFE, Nacho said that when Real Madrid were scoring goals at the start, no one remembered Ronaldo.

“At the beginning of the season we scored many goals and nobody remembered Cristiano Ronaldo. He started at Juventus without scoring score a goal and it was said that because he left Real Madrid he was not scoring. In football everything changes,” the Spanish defender said.

The right-back further added that Los Blancos need to move on from the past. “Cristiano was very important for us because at the end he scored 50 goals a season, but we are not to blame and we cannot feel sorry for ourselves and live in the past. We have to move on with the players we have. We have a very with squad and we are prepared for everything,” he said.

Speaking on the under-pressure manager Julen Lupetegui, the 28-year-old said the players completely back the Spanish manager. “We, the players, are with the manager to the death. We are calm. We have been through situations like this and worse and we have always been able to get out of them,” he said.

Despite not registering a win in four games, Nacho insisted the club will continue to fight till the end. “I can’t guarantee we will win every trophy but Real Madrid have always proven that whoever the manager is and whoever the players are, we will always be fighting for everything. We will be there until the end,” he said.

Real Madrid are currently placed at the fourth position in La Liga table with 14 points.

