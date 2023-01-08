scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Real Madrid break unique 4,435-match streak in 2-1 loss to Villareal

Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, Nacho Fernandez, Jesus Vallejo and Luis Lopez were the six Spanish players named on the bench by coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The Los Blancos suffered a 2-1 defeat at Villarreal after a goal and assist from striker Gerard Moreno, giving leaders Barcelona a chance to move ahead in the title race.(Twitter/Real Madrid CF)

Spanish giants Real Madrid broke a 4,435-match streak against Villarreal when they named a starting XI without including a single Spanish player for the first time in the club’s history, according to Daily Mail.

There were three French players (Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema), two Brazilians (Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao), two Germans (Antonio Rudiger and Toni Kroos), a Croatian (Luka Modric), an Austrian (David Alaba), an Uruguayan (Federico Valverde) and Belgian shot stopper Thibaut Courtois in goal.

Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, Nacho Fernandez, Jesus Vallejo and Luis Lopez were the six Spanish players named on the bench by coach Carlo Ancelotti with Asensio and Vazquez later making their way on the pitch as substitutes.

The Los Blancos suffered a 2-1 defeat at Villarreal after a goal and assist from striker Gerard Moreno, giving leaders Barcelona a chance to move ahead in the title race.

Real stay second, level on 38 points with Barca who visit fourth-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday, while Villarreal’s third straight league win moves them up to fifth spot.

Villarreal dominated from the start, with Francis Coquelin rattling the woodwork in the fifth minute before Yeremy Pino was denied by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from close range, but the hosts were unable to break the deadlock in the first half.

There was no let up from Villarreal after the break though and the pressure told in the 47th minute when Moreno set Pino free to charge at goal and unleash a fierce shot into the net. Villarreal were briefly pegged back when a handball by Juan Foyth gave the visitors a penalty, which was expertly dispatched by Karim Benzema on the hour.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
Over 50% dip in minority students’ count in govt PUCs in hijab protest ep...
Over 50% dip in minority students’ count in govt PUCs in hijab protest ep...

The hosts got a penalty of their own two minutes later when a falling David Alaba handled the ball. Moreno converted from the spot after Madrid’s protests had calmed down, sending Courtois the wrong way to secure the win.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 16:28 IST
Next Story

‘2023, you will be an amazing year’: New mommy Bipasha Basu pens heartwarming note

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 08: Latest News
close