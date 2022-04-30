Real Madrid become champions: Records achieved by Ancelotti and Marcelo

With Real Madrid clinching the Spanish league on Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to lift trophies in the top five European leagues.

The Italian manager had already won with AC Milan in Italy, Chelsea in England, Paris Saint-Germain in France, and Bayern Munich in Germany.

The 62-year-old Ancelotti coached Madrid from 2013-15 but didn’t win La Liga. But in that first tenure, Madrid won the Champions League, the Club World Cup, UEFA’s Super Cup and the Copa del Rey.

Ancelotti won the Serie A in 2004, the English Premier League in 2010, the French league in 2013 and the Bundesliga in 2017.

Madrid won its record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol, gaining an insurmountable lead with four rounds to go.

#RealMadrid lift their record-breaking 35th LaLiga title🏆

Take a bow to the most decorated club in the history of football @realmadriden !!🤍🙌 pic.twitter.com/KK418fWhn8 — Niraj (@_Ar7es_) April 30, 2022

With Liga title, Marcelo is most successful Madrid player

Veteran Brazilian defender Marcelo won his 24th title with Real Madrid on Saturday, becoming the club’s most trophy-laden player.

The left back started in the 4-0 home win over Espanyol, which clinched Madrid the Spanish league.

The 33-year-old Marcelo was tied on the club trophy list with great Francisco “Paco” Gento, whose heyday was the 1950s and 60s. He died this year at age 88.

Marcelo won his 23rd trophy with the club in January, when Madrid took the Spanish Super Cup a few days before Gento’s death.

Celebrations for #RealMadrid and Carlo Ancelotti! He becomes the first manager to win… 🇪🇸 La Liga

🇮🇹 Serie A

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

🇩🇪 Bundesliga 📽️: @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/REAeKHcwp7 — SiriusXM FC 157 ⚽️📻 (@SiriusXMFC) April 30, 2022

Marcelo lost his spot as a starter this season and hadn’t played often. He was in the starting lineup on Saturday, though, as coach Carlo Ancelotti rested most of the regular starters ahead of the Champions League semifinal against Manchester City next week.

Marcelo gave the pass to countryman Rodrygo to open the scoring against Espanyol in the 33rd minute at the Santiago Bernabéu. Rodrygo added to the lead in the 43rd, Marco Asensio scored in the 55th and substitute Karim Benzema closed the scoring in the 81st.

It was the sixth Spanish league crown for Marcelo, who also has four Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two Copa del Reys, and five Spanish Super Cups.

Marcelo has also won a Confederations Cup and two Olympic medals with Brazil.

He joined Madrid from Brazilian club Fluminense in 2006 to take over from Brazil great Roberto Carlos on the left flank.

Marcelo’s former Brazil teammate, Dani Alves, has the most career titles with 41, most of them with Barcelona.

Former Madrid defender Sergio Ramos won 22 titles with the Spanish club.

Benzema lifted his 21st trophy with Madrid on Saturday.