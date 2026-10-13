Real Madrid Legends and Barcelona Legends set to play in Kolkata in November

After Brazil and Uruguay, Kolkata will be hosting an exhibition match between the legends of Spanish football teams Barcelona and Real Madrid on November 25. The match will be held at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium, as per West Bengal sports minister Indranil Khan. The players who will be taking part in the match haven’t yet been disclosed.

“El Clásico Loading.. #Barcelona Legends vs #RealMadrid Legends.. November 25, 2026. Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, #Kolkata,” Khan posted on his X handle on Tuesday. The proposed legends’ clash is expected to bring together former players associated with the two Spanish clubs, whose rivalry is among the most celebrated in world football.