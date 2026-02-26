Real Madrid move to ban supporter after Nazi gesture vs Benfica in Champions League clash

Real Madrid players celebrate in front of their fans after a goal from Vinicius Junior against Benfica. Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: AP)

Real Madrid FC have initiated proceedings to expel a supporter who was caught on television making a Nazi salute prior to the UEFA Champions League clash against SL Benfica at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The incident occurred moments before kick-off of the second leg, which Real Madrid won 2-1 to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory and progress to the Round of 16. Television cameras picked up the individual appearing to perform the offensive gesture in the area designated for the Animation Stand.

In an official announcement released on February 25, the club confirmed swift action had been taken. “Real Madrid C.F. announces that it has urgently requested the club’s Disciplinary Committee to initiate an immediate expulsion procedure for the member who was caught on television cameras performing the Nazi salute in the area where the Animation Stand is located, moments before the start of the match between Real Madrid and Benfica,” the statement read.