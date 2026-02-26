Real Madrid move to ban supporter after Nazi gesture vs Benfica in Champions League clash

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Real Madrid FC have initiated proceedings to expel a supporter who was caught on television making a Nazi salute prior to the UEFA Champions League clash against SL Benfica at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The incident occurred moments before kick-off of the second leg, which Real Madrid won 2-1 to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory and progress to the Round of 16. Television cameras picked up the individual appearing to perform the offensive gesture in the area designated for the Animation Stand.
In an official announcement released on February 25, the club confirmed swift action had been taken. “Real Madrid C.F. announces that it has urgently requested the club’s Disciplinary Committee to initiate an immediate expulsion procedure for the member who was caught on television cameras performing the Nazi salute in the area where the Animation Stand is located, moments before the start of the match between Real Madrid and Benfica,” the statement read.
The club added the supporter was quickly identified by the security personnel. “The member was identified by the club’s security staff moments after appearing on the broadcast and was immediately expelled from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.”
Real Madrid also strongly condemned the act, reiterating their stance against hate-driven behavior. “Real Madrid condemns this type of gesture and expression that incites violence and hatred in sports and society,” the statement concluded.
The episode comes amid heightened sensitivity around the tie. During the first leg, Vinicius Junior was reportedly subjected to racial abuse by a Benfica player, an allegation that drew widespread attention and added tension to the return fixture.
While the club did not directly link the two incidents, the latest development underscores ongoing concerns about discriminatory conduct in European football. Real Madrid’s decision to seek formal expulsion signals a firm disciplinary approach as governing bodies continue to face pressure to tackle racism and extremist gestures in the game.