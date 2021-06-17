scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Real Madrid announces exit of Sergio Ramos after 16 years

The 35-year-old defender has failed to agree a new contract and will leave as a free agent.

By: AP |
Updated: June 17, 2021 9:46:14 am
sergio ramos, sergio ramos coronavirus positive, sergio ramos covid 19 test, sergio ramos real madrid, sergio ramos injuryRamos missed much of the past season with injuries and was not selected by Spain for the European Championship. (Reuters)

Sergio Ramos is officially leaving Real Madrid after 16 years and four Champions League titles.
Madrid have called a news conference for Thursday as “an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos.”

Ramos missed much of the past season with injuries and was not selected by Spain for the European Championship.

He was a member of the Spain team which won an unprecedented title hat trick at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

