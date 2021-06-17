Real Madrid announces exit of Sergio Ramos after 16 years

Updated: June 17, 2021 9:46:14 am
Sergio Ramos is officially leaving Real Madrid after 16 years and four Champions League titles.
Madrid have called a news conference for Thursday as “an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos.”
The 35-year-old defender has failed to agree a new contract and will leave as a free agent.
Ramos missed much of the past season with injuries and was not selected by Spain for the European Championship.
He was a member of the Spain team which won an unprecedented title hat trick at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.
